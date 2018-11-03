Wizards' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in season debut
Howard finished with 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 23 minutes during Friday's 134-111 loss to the Thunder.
Howard made his season debut for the Wizards Friday, scoring 20 points but only three rebounds. He was apparently on no minutes restrictions but did play just 23 minutes. This was likely due to the game being over early and people shouldn't read too much into it. He looked good on the offensive end of the floor but the low rebounds were a little puzzling given the lack of rebounders on the team. Performance aside, Howard appeared to suffer no setbacks and should be good to go for the Knicks on Sunday.
