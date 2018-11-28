Howard will meet with a nerve specialist in Los Angeles over his piriformis injury, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Howard missed the first seven games of the year due to lower back pain, which has now caused him to miss the past four games and is being noted as gluteal soreness. More information should emerge after Howard sees a specialist, but he's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game at New Orleans and Friday's game at Philadelphia. While Howard remains out, Thomas Bryant is expected to continue starting at center.