Wizards' Dwight Howard: Starting on-court work Wednesday

Howard (back) will resume on-court work Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard hasn't played since undergoing back surgery Nov. 30, and he's approaching the latter portion of his 2-3 month timetable for a return. Previously rehabbing in Atlanta, Howard coming back to Washington D.C. for on-court work represents a significant step in his recovery, and it's possible we see the center back in uniform by the end of the month. In the nine games he's appeared in this season, Howard posted 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds across 25.6 minutes per game. If he maintains those numbers, it will be the first time in his career that he hasn't averaged a double-double.