Wizards' Dwight Howard: Still no updates

Coach Scott Brooks said Monday that he has no updates on Howard's (back) recovery, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Brooks noted that he "won't say it isn't looking good" but followed up by acknowledging that time is running out for Howard to get back on the floor this season. The veteran big man hasn't played since mid-November, and at this point, even if he does return, he'd likely see limited minutes in just a handful of contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories