Wizards' Dwight Howard: Suffers minor setback

Head coach Scott Brook said Howard (back) suffered a minor setback when he tweaked his hamstring while doing non-contact drills, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Howard was already a ways away from his return to the court while he works his way back from back surgery, but now he may have a hamstring injury to go along with it. With that, it appears unlikely that the big man returns before the end of March, and at that point, it puts the remainder of the season in doubt. Howard has appeared in just nine games for the Wizards this season.