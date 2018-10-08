Wizards' Dwight Howard: Suffers setback, will have pain injection
Howard suffered a setback with his back injury Saturday and will now have a pain injection once he gets back to Washington D.C., Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Howard has missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason thus far while working through a sore back, which is an injury he's dealt with previously. He's reportedly now suffered some sort of setback over the weekend and that seems likely to delay his eventual return to the court. Expect Howard to miss Wednesday's preseason finale against the Pistons and there's also a decent chance that Howard isn't ready for the start of the regular season. The Wizards open up the regular season Oct. 18 against Miami and Howard can be considered highly questionable for now.
