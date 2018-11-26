Howard (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Howard will miss a fourth consecutive game Monday, as he continues to battle a lower-body injury. With the big man out, look for Thomas Bryant to pick up another start at center, and that could continue for at least two additional games, as the Wizards hit the road for matchups with the Pelicans (Wednesday) and Sixers (Friday) this week. At this point, it's unclear if Howard will make the trip with the team.