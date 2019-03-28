Wizards' Dwight Howard: Unlikely to return this season

Coach Scott Brooks said that it's "pretty safe to say" that Howard (back) won't return this season, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

With the Wizards sitting outside of the playoff picture going into the last week of the season, the Wizards seem to be content letting Howard miss the last few games. He's still limited to just non-contact work, meaning he's likely still got quite a bit of progress to make before he'd be ready to return. With Howard expected to miss the remainder of the season, Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant should continue to see the bulk of the workload at center.