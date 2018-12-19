Wizards' Dwight Howard: Updates rehab from back surgery

Howard (back) rejoined the Wizards on Tuesday, three weeks after undergoing surgery, Bob Trosset of NBC Sports Washington reports. "Physically, I'm a lot better than I was before the surgery," Howard said. "The nine games I played, I basically played on one leg. So, you know, I'm just happy that that's out the way and I can rehab and get ready for the second half of the season."

Howard is expected to miss at least another month -- and likely more -- as he recovers, and said Tuesday that he's essentially limited to walking for the time being. The center, who also underwent surgery in 2012 to repair a herniated disc, plans on doing most of his rehab in his native Atlanta. The hope is that he'll return to basketball activities sometime before the All-Star break.