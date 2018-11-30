Howard is expected to undergo surgery to give him much-needed relief from a gluteal injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Howard met with a nerve specialist in Los Angeles to determine what has been causing him pain through the first few months of the season, and it appears surgery may be required to address the issue. It's uncertain as to when he might undergo surgery and how long it would sideline him for, and the big man might seek a second opinion on a course of treatment, per Wojnarowski. More news on Howard's availability moving forward should come in the near future, although it seems as though he'll continue to experience pain and discomfort until the procedure is done.