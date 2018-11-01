Howard (back) will start at center in Friday's game against the Thunder, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

As expected, Howard has finally been cleared to make his Wizards debut Friday, and he will be thrust right into the starting lineup. There is still the possibility that Howard could face a minutes restriction after the extended time off, but anything regarding limitations will likely be confirmed by head coach Scott Brooks on Friday. With Howard's return, Ian Mahinmi will head back to a role off the bench.