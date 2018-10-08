Howard (back) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Howard didn't participate in the team's shootaround activities, so he doesn't exactly seem to be closing in on a return. The Wizards have one final preseason game scheduled for Wednesday against the Pistons, but it seems likely Howard will ultimately be held out of that contest as well. Either way, Howard will have another 10 days to get ready for the regular-season opener against the Heat on Oct. 18, so there's still some hope he won't miss any meaningful time. The big man could have some early season struggles once cleared considering he hasn't had the opportunity to develop any sort of chemistry with his new teammates.