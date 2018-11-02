Wizards' Dwight Howard: Won't face minutes restriction vs. Thunder
Howard's minutes won't be limited Friday against Oklahoma City.
Howard is set to take the court for the first time this season, and he'll do so without any sort of restriction after being sidelined for the first seven games of the year. In 81 games for Charlotte last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 boards and 1.6 blocks per contest.
