The Wizards signed Stevenson to a 10-day contract Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Stevenson will join the club on a short-term deal following the All-Star break, and his first opportunity to suit up for Washington will come Friday against the Bucks. The 25-year-old guard has yet to suit up at the NBA level. However, the West Virginia product has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 23.9 minutes per contest in 32 G League outings with the Capital City Go-Go this season.