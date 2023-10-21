Omoruyi scored 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in only 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 134-98 preseason loss to the Raptors.

The lack of court time in the Wizards' final exhibition contest, and the fact that it came in the fourth quarter, indicates the 26-year-old forward is likely on the outside looking in for a spot on the Opening Night roster, but it's hard to argue with his production and efficiency. Omoruyi, who signed a two-way contract with the Wizards in July, could stick around and provide some frontcourt depth if Kyle Kuzma (calf) remains sidelined to begin the regular season, however.