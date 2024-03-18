Omoruyi will not return to Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain.
Omoruyi tweaked his ankle late in Sunday's game and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter. The 27-year-old pro will finish with two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes of action.
