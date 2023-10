Omoruyi tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals and two rebounds over 12 minutes in Tuesday's 145-82 exhibition win over Cairns.

Omoruyi led all bench players in scoring and finished as one of eight Wizards with a double-digit point total during a blowout victory. Omoruyi has played for four different teams across his first three NBA campaigns, and he's looking to carve out a consistent bench role during his first season in Washington.