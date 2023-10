Omoruyi chipped in 14 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 12 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the Celtics.

The Wizards were blown out, but Omoruyi was a bright spot and cleaned up in garbage time. While he's currently on the outskirts of the rotation, Omoruyi certainly gave the coaching staff something to think about going forward.