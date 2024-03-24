Omoruyi (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago.
Omoruyi will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup as he continues to deal with a right ankle sprain. Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes remain candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
