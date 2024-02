Omoruyi finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to Phoenix.

Omoruyi led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring and rebounds while adding a trio of assists and a team-high steals total in a well-rounded showcase. Omoruyi set season highs in scoring, rebounds and steals while posting his four double-digit point total of the year.