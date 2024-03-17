Omoruyi registered seven points (2-3 FG, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Saturday's 127-98 loss to Chicago.

Omoruyi's represented the small half of a true-center platoon with Richaun Holmes on Saturday, although the duo was collectively torched by Nikola Vucevic (29 points, 13 rebounds). At just 6-foot-7, Omoruyi's profiles as nothing more than a physical presence and energy defender.