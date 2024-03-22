Omoruyi (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Omoruyi sprained his right ankle Sunday against the Celtics and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes should see ample playing time against the Raptors.
More News
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Exits early Sunday•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Steps into larger role•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Agrees to standard deal•
-
Wizards' Eugene Omoruyi: Season best game in double-double•