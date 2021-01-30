Mathews played in 21 minutes and added 10 points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in Friday's 116-100 loss to the Hawks.

Mathews scored all 10 points in a span of just over nine minutes between the third and fourth quarter. While Bradley Beal took most of the shots in the final period, it was Mathews who did most of his damage at the free throw line getting there eight times and making seven of them (both career bests).