Mathews added 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks and one rebound over 25 minutes in the Wizards' 109-91 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Making his first career start in place of Bradley Beal (rest), Mathews made the most of it. His 13 shot attempts were second on the team behind Russell Westbrook and he led the Wizards in three-pointers made. Prior to this spot start, Mathews totaled just 26 points across six February games.