The Wizards list Mathews as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets with a right quadriceps contusion.

Mathews is tending to the injury in the aftermath of Sunday's 104-91 win over the Celtics. The second-year wing retained his spot in the starting five over Davis Bertans in the contest, logging 20 minutes and finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals. Bertans would presumably step back into the starting lineup if Mathews can't play Monday.