Mathews (hip) is available for Thursday's preseason action against the Pistons, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Mathews was dealing with a hip pointer, but he's been cleared to play in the second-to-last preseason effort for Washington. Mathews played 20 minutes in his one preseason appearance, posting 10 points, one assist and one block.
