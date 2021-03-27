Mathews will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Mathews is being replaced in the starting five by rookie Deni Avdija. In 15 games off the bench this season, Mathews has averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 16.5 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Shoots efficiently in loss•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Posting steady three-point numbers•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Good to go Monday•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Battling quad concern•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Remains in starting five•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Adds 14 points in spot start•