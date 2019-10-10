Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 15 in reserve role
Mathews finished with 15 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes Wednesday against Guangzhou.
Mathews isn't expected to make much of an impact this season for the Wizards after inking a two-way contract back in July, but he impressed during Wednesday's exhibition. The 22-year-old guard struggled from the field, but he managed to salvage his day by draining three triples and converting on six of his seven attempts from the charity stripe in a blowout win.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.