Mathews finished with 15 points (3-10 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes Wednesday against Guangzhou.

Mathews isn't expected to make much of an impact this season for the Wizards after inking a two-way contract back in July, but he impressed during Wednesday's exhibition. The 22-year-old guard struggled from the field, but he managed to salvage his day by draining three triples and converting on six of his seven attempts from the charity stripe in a blowout win.