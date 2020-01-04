Mathews finished Friday's 122-103 loss to Portland with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes of action.

The rookie out of Lipscomb University has finished with double-digit points in the Wizards' last three games, including a career-high 28-point performance Dec. 30. Shooting close to 60 percent from three in his last three contests (58.8) is a big reason why Mathews has found his way onto fantasy radars after such a slow start to his NBA career. Also, Bradley Beal (leg) being out contributed to Mathews' increased role.