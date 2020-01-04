Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 18 in losing cause
Mathews finished Friday's 122-103 loss to Portland with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes of action.
The rookie out of Lipscomb University has finished with double-digit points in the Wizards' last three games, including a career-high 28-point performance Dec. 30. Shooting close to 60 percent from three in his last three contests (58.8) is a big reason why Mathews has found his way onto fantasy radars after such a slow start to his NBA career. Also, Bradley Beal (leg) being out contributed to Mathews' increased role.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.