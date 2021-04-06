Mathews scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) across 29 minutes in Monday's loss to the Raptors.

Mathews continued to see an increased opportunity in the absence of Bradley Beal (hip). He got hot in the second quarter, knocking down three triples and tallying 12 points. While it was a strong shooting night for Mathews, he has reached double-digit points only twice in his last 18 games and will see his role decrease once Beal is able to return.