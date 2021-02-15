Mathews will start Monday's game against the Rockets, Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reports.

Mathews sustained a bruised thigh during Sunday's win over Boston, but it won't prevent him from making his third consecutive start at small forward. Mathews was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 20 minutes Sunday, but he went for 14 points while doing 4-for-10 from three-point land in 25 minutes Friday night against New York.