Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Helped to locker room
Mathews was carried off the court after suffering an apparent right ankle injury during Monday's game against Boston, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, though it didn't look good for Mathews, who was averaging 15.8 points over his last four contests. It seems unlikely that he'll return to Monday's matchup.
