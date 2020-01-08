Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Out indefinitely
Coach Scott Brooks said Mathews (ankle) will miss "some time" after spraining his ankle earlier in the week, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Mathews injured his ankle during Monday's game against the Celtics, and while X-rays cleared the rookie of any structural damage, he had to be carried off the court and is expected to miss multiple games as a result. Prior to getting hurt, Mathews played more than 15 minutes in four consecutive games, posting averages of 15.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Helped to locker room•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 18 in losing cause•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Scores career-high 28•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Returns to G League action•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...