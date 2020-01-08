Coach Scott Brooks said Mathews (ankle) will miss "some time" after spraining his ankle earlier in the week, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Mathews injured his ankle during Monday's game against the Celtics, and while X-rays cleared the rookie of any structural damage, he had to be carried off the court and is expected to miss multiple games as a result. Prior to getting hurt, Mathews played more than 15 minutes in four consecutive games, posting averages of 15.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes during that stretch.