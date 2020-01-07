Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Out with ankle sprain
Mathews won't return to Monday's game against the Celtics after suffering a right ankle sprain.
Mathews was unable to put any weight on his right leg after suffering the injury, but this is relatively good news for the guard. A timeline for his return has yet to be established.
More News
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Helped to locker room•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 18 in losing cause•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Scores career-high 28•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Returns to G League action•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Sits with leg injury•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 15 in reserve role•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...