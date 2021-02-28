Mathews is averaging 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 three-pointers in 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from downtown in his nine contests since entering the starting five.

Mathews delivered his best outing of the nine starts in Saturday's 128-112 win over the Timberwolves, grabbing a career-high nine rebounds while pouring in 18 points on a trio of three-pointers and a 7-for-7 showing from the free-throw line. With at least two triples in four straight games, Mathews has emerged as a useful streamer in that category, but that's about the extent of his fantasy value while high-usage guards Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are both healthy.