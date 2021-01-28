Mathews registered 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Mathews didn't see the court in seven of the first eight Wizards' games, but he has seen an expanded role of late and has logged at least 20 minutes in each of the team's last five contests. He is averaging 13.0 points per game during that five-game stretch, but he's likely to feature in a minor role off the bench once most of the players that are in the league's health and safety protocols return to the court. He can be a decent streaming option on a short-term basis, but his long-term upside is minimal unless he finds a way to log 20-plus minutes on a regular basis.