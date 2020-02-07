Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Recalled from G League
Mathews has been recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Mathews hasn't seen NBA action since Jan. 6, but he'll get an opportunity to take the court Friday. In his 13 appearances with the Wizards, he's averaged 7.2 points and 1.7 rebounds.
