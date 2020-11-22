Mathews will signed his qualifying offer and remain with the Wizards, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 24-year-old was a restricted free agent and decided to stay with Washington on another two-way deal. Mathews made his NBA debut last season and averaging 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes over 18 games. He should operate as a reserve option in the backcourt.