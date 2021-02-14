Mathews will start Sunday's game against the Celtics, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old made a spot start Friday with Bradley Beal (rest) sitting out, and he'll remain in the lineup Sunday despite Beal retaking the court. Mathews saw a major bump in playing time with 25 minutes and had 14 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two blocks and one rebound, though it was his increased effort that led coach Scott Brooks to keep him in the starting five, per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.
