Mathews will come off the bench Monday against the Raptors, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old started Saturday in place of Bradley Beal (hip) and was blanked in 19 minutes, so Raul Neto will receive the nod Monday with Beal still sidelined. Mathews should still be involved off the bench, but he shouldn't draw much fantasy interest given his averages of 3.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists over the past five games.