Mathews (leg) started and played 16 minutes for the G League's Capital City Go-Go in its 110-109 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Friday. He finished with six points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals and one assist.

Mathews missed a couple of Capital City's games on account of a right leg injury, but his ability to play Friday suggests it's likely not an issue moving forward. The two-way player remained out of the lineup for the Go-Go in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Canton Charge, but that may have just been a pre-planned rest for the second half of a back-to-back set.