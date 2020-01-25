Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Ruled out Sunday
Matthew (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against Atlanta.
As anticipated, Matthews will miss a ninth consecutive contest as he continues to struggle with a right ankle sprain. The team hasn't provided a firm timeline for his return and has labeled Matthews as out indefinitely, indicating that he'unlikely to return in the foreseeable future.
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Will remain out Monday•
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Out indefinitely•
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Unavailable Wednesday•
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Out with ankle sprain•
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Helped to locker room•
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Drops 18 in losing cause•
