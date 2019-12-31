Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Scores career-high 28
Mathews totaled 28 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT) and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.
Mathews finished with career highs in scoring, threes and minutes while matching his best rebounding total. He almost scored as many points in this one as he combined for in his first 10 appearances (30). However, if Bradley Beal (calf) is able to give it a go during Wednesday's matchup versus the Magic, Mathews may not see such a heavy dose of minutes once again.
