Mathews had 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Heat.

Mathews served as the Wizards' primary bench option and found his way to lead them in scoring. The sophomore is not expected to continue this form, considering he played just seven minutes of basketball through nine games. However, Mathews could hold some value if the Wizards continue to deal with injuries like they are now.