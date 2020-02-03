Mathews (ankle) started and played 20 minutes for the G League's Capital City Go-Go in their 130-121 loss Saturday to the Lakeland Magic. He finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two assists, one steal and one block.

The appearance over the weekend was Mathews' first at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 6, as he had spent nearly a month recovering from a sprained right ankle. The Wizards' long list of injuries early in January allowed Mathews to claim a spot in coach Scott Brooks' rotation, but the undrafted rookie out of Lipscomb seems poised to see the bulk of his action in the G League moving forward now that the parent club has reclaimed better health. Washington is expected to return Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (groin) from long absences Monday versus the Warriors, leaving John Wall (Achilles) and Jordan McRae (ankle) as the only players on the team's injured list.