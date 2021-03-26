Mathews logged 16 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in a 106-102 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Mathews tied a season-high 35 minutes to go along with an efficient shooting performance from behind the three-point arc. The guard managed to put up a well-rounded statline given his standards, as he more than doubled his season average in points and recorded a season-high three assists. Although the rookie receives an inconsistent amount of minutes each game, he's earned a starting role with the team and has been given more playing time as the season has gone on.