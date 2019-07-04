Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Signs two-way deal with Wizards

Mathews has signed a two-way contract with the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Mathews was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year last season for Lipscomb, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.1 minutes. He was especially good from beyond the arc, averaging 3.2 threes per game at a 40.3 percent clip.