Mathews will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Jerome Robinson had been starting in Bradley Beal's (hip) absence, but Mathews will get the nod this time. Over 21 prior starts this season, he's averaged 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Coming off bench•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Shoots efficiently in loss•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Posting steady three-point numbers•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Good to go Monday•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Battling quad concern•
-
Wizards' Garrison Mathews: Remains in starting five•