Mathews will start at shooting guard Friday against the Knicks, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.
With Bradley Beal (rest) out, Mathews will draw his first start of the season. In seven games this season where Mathews has seen at least 20 minutes, he has averaged 11.7 points (2.3 threes), 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
