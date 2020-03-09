Mathews finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), a career-high five steals and one rebound in 17 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 100-89 loss to the Heat.

Summoned from the G League shortly before the game to provide extra depth on the wing while Jerome Robinson (Achilles) was sidelined, Mathews came off the bench to make his first appearance at the NBA level since Feb. 7. Mathews proceeded to exceed his output in the steals column (three) in his prior 16 career games combined, making his stat line one of the bigger outlier performances of the season. The two-way player will likely drop back out of coach Scott Brooks' rotation as soon as Robinson is healthy again.